Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLLI. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Globalink Investment by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 2,250.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Globalink Investment by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.