Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

Globant Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $201.54 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Globant by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Globant by 529.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Globant by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 126,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 119,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $4,750,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

