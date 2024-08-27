GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Benchmark

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $164.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $165.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $371,047.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $371,047.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,078.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $6,931,096. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.