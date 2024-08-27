Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

