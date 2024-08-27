Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE GFI opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

