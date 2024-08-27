Golden Queen Mining Consolidated (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GQMNF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Golden Queen Mining Consolidated shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 0 shares.
Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Golden Queen Mining Consolidated Company Profile
Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. engages in the operation of gold and silver properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project located in the Mojave mining district in Kern County, California. Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
