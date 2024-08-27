Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.70. 126 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.77.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.
The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.
