Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Trading Down 0.5%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.73 and last traded at $58.77. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF ( BATS:GSID Free Report ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

