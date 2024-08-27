Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Trading Down 0.5%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.73 and last traded at $58.77. Approximately 193 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
