GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. 362,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GoldMining Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoldMining
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.