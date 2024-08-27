Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading 13.6% Higher

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

