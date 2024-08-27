Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.64. 2,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $453.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

About Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

