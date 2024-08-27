Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note issued on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $857.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.97 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at $507,906.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 666,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,487.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,723 shares in the company, valued at $507,906.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,138 shares of company stock valued at $245,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 17.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.