Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $37,822,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $199,679.28.

On Monday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.30. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after buying an additional 498,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.