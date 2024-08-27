Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.18

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and traded as low as $62.62. Gravity shares last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 22,372 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gravity by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Gravity by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gravity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gravity by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

