Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading 1% Higher

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 351.50 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.64). 920,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 755,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.59) to GBX 440 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.58).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GPE

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -348.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.76.

In related news, insider Karen Green acquired 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895.65 ($26,237.18). In related news, insider Mark Anderson acquired 4,900 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £17,101 ($22,551.76). Also, insider Karen Green purchased 5,939 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £19,895.65 ($26,237.18). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,665. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.