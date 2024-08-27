Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Greif by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Greif by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Greif stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

