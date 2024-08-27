Greif (NYSE:GEF) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Greif Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GEF opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.91. Greif has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Greif by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Greif by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Greif by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

