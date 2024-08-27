Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as €26.40 ($29.33) and last traded at €26.45 ($29.39). 61,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.60 ($29.56).

Grenke Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.53.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

