Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Down 1.7%

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.93 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.78). Approximately 215,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,095,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

Gresham House Energy Storage Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.45. The firm has a market cap of £335.75 million, a P/E ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 0.26.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

