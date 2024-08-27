Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TV. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.16.

NYSE:TV opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 149,923 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $39,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

