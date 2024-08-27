Gwyn Goodson Mcneal Sells 2,823 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EXR opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.10.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

