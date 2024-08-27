GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

