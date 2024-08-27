GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $271.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

