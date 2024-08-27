Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4049 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Hafnia Stock Performance
Hafnia stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85.
Hafnia Company Profile
