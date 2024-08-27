Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4049 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Hafnia stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hafnia Limited is a tanker owner, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies as well as trading and utility companies. Hafnia Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.