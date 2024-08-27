Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 6,318 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,318 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $74,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,267,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,417,706.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.83 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the second quarter worth $139,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

