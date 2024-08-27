Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 7,000 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,281,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,571,879.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Up 2.7 %
Hagerty stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 199.83 and a beta of 0.80.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. Research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HGTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
