Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Zarrell Thomas Gray Buys 5,000 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 12th, Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

HNRG stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

