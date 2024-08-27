Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Zarrell Thomas Gray Purchases 10,000 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Zarrell Thomas Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zarrell Thomas Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00.

HNRG stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

