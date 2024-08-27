Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,397.07

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,397.07 ($31.61) and traded as high as GBX 2,586 ($34.10). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,569 ($33.88), with a volume of 403,456 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.65) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Halma’s payout ratio is 3,098.59%.
In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.43), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($239,579.82). In other news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($35.34), for a total value of £153,778.40 ($202,793.62). Also, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.43), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($239,579.82). 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
