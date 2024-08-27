Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.66

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.66 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29.02 ($0.38). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 28.98 ($0.38), with a volume of 4,561,250 shares trading hands.

Hammerson Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,898.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hammerson’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hammerson

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £193,230.19 ($254,820.24). In other news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total value of £193,230.19 ($254,820.24). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 280,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £81,360.08 ($107,292.73). 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.