Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $919.38

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 919.38 ($12.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.77). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,102 ($14.53), with a volume of 1,028,272 shares trading hands.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.96) to GBX 1,250 ($16.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.70) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.65) to GBX 1,140 ($15.03) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.85) to GBX 684 ($9.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 919.38. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,777.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,935.48%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

