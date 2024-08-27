Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Up 3%

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.28. 221,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 490,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Harrow by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harrow by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Harrow by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

