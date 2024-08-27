Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Nathan Lude Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Lude purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).

Hartshead Resources Stock Performance

Hartshead Resources Company Profile

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. The company primarily holds a 40% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks in Quads 48 and 49 on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, Southern Gas Basin.

