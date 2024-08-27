HashiCorp (HCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, analysts expect HashiCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HashiCorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HCP opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,208,169.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,633,197 in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
