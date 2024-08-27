H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

