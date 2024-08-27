Head to Head Comparison: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) vs. Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 2 10 7 0 2.26 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $127.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 13.25% 12.86% 7.56% Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.52 billion 3.13 $1.02 billion $4.62 24.82 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

