Head to Head Contrast: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Boatim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63% Boatim N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.23 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.40 Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) 0.00

This table compares Alphabet and Boatim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Boatim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 6 28 1 2.86 Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $203.74, indicating a potential upside of 23.02%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Boatim.

Summary

Alphabet beats Boatim on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Boatim

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

