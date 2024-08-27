Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

HCAT stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $422.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,396 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

