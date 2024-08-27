HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY25 guidance at $2.93-3.10 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

