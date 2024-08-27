HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $245.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. HEICO has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEI

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.