HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.
HEICO Price Performance
Shares of HEI opened at $245.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.39. HEICO has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.
HEICO Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on HEI
Insider Transactions at HEICO
In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Oil Prices Are Breaking Out: Top 3 Stocks to Watch Right Now
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Immersion Stock Surges as It Monetizes Haptic Technology Patents
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- QuantumScape Pulls Back After July Surge: Is It Ready to Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.