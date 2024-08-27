HEICO’s (HEI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

HEICO Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $245.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HEICO has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

