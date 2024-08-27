Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

