HELLENiQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.
About HELLENiQ ENERGY
HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.
