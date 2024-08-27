Hello Group (MOMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $963.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

