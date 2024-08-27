Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 749.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 33.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,679,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Methode Electronics Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $376.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.05%.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
