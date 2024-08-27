Hexo (OTCMKTS:HYYDF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hexo Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 1,403,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 773,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Hexo Price Performance
Hexo Company Profile
HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hexo
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.