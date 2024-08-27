High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as high as C$13.62. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 5,900 shares.

High Liner Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

