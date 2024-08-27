Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 114,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 302,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
