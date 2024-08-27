Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 114,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 302,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 144.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,577,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,660 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

