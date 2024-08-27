Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI) Trading Up 0.1%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 2,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

