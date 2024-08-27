Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI) Trading Up 0.1%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 2,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.51.
Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51.
About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.
The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.