Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) were up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,740,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 501,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Houston American Energy Stock Up 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 467.84%.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

